Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 134.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.19.

NYSE EMN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.93. The company had a trading volume of 522,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

