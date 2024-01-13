eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,491 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in eBay by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in eBay by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in eBay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,691,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,688. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.23.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.05.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

