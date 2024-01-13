eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.40

eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

eBullion Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11.

About eBullion

eBullion, Inc provides precious metals spot contract trading services for gold and silver trading through electronic trading platform located in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

