Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 4995421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £377,400.00, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.02.
Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur comprising 12 producing oil and gas fields located in Argentina. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets.
