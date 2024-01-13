Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.8% during the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ECL traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $198.92. 680,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,305. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $201.62. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

