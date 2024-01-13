Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Editas Medicine from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Editas Medicine from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Editas Medicine from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

Shares of EDIT opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $740.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 792.70%. The business had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1171.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $23,359,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 53,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 22,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,021,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

