Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Lessened by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,983 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.14% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $58,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,640,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 414.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 678,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000,000 after acquiring an additional 108,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,971,733.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $301,369.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,633 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,924 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW opened at $74.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

