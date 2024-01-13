Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,155 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.83.

EA opened at $137.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,494,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total transaction of $316,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,161.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,159 shares of company stock worth $4,250,519 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

