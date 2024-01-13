Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Free Report) was down 11.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 1,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,099,900% from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Electronic Systems Technology Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30.

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Electronic Systems Technology had a net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

About Electronic Systems Technology

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc, doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables.

