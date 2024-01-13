Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company
In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total transaction of $7,827,700.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,123,716,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,940 shares of company stock valued at $39,100,260. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of LLY traded up $7.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $642.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,733. The company has a market cap of $610.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $594.73 and a 200 day moving average of $551.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $644.00.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 81.88%.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
