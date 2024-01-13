EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. EMCOR Group makes up about 1.1% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of EMCOR Group worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

EME stock traded down $2.04 on Friday, reaching $218.98. The company had a trading volume of 216,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,650. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.63 and a 1 year high of $227.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.47 and its 200 day moving average is $209.16. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.02.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EME. KeyCorp began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

