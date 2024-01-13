Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Lifted by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,142,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Enbridge by 57.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,632,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $284,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.84. 2,857,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,912. The company has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.23%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

