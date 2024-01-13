Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,857,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,912. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

