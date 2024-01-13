Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Director Deirdre Somers Sells 1,770 Shares

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) Director Deirdre Somers sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $15,310.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,174.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ENFN opened at $8.78 on Friday. Enfusion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 109.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.95 million. Enfusion had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENFN. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enfusion by 15.0% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 9,623,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,693 shares during the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,445,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enfusion by 1,435.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 713,201 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Enfusion by 78.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,210,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 533,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enfusion by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,487,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 512,479 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

