Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Director Deirdre Somers Sells 1,770 Shares

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) Director Deirdre Somers sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $15,310.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,174.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Enfusion Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:ENFN opened at $8.78 on Friday. Enfusion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 109.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45.
Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.95 million. Enfusion had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Enfusion
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enfusion
About Enfusion
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enfusion
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.