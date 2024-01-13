Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
ENSV stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.18. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.35.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 369.83%.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
