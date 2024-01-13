Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

ENSV stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.18. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.35.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 369.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

About Enservco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSV. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Enservco by 74.1% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enservco in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Enservco by 220.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48,976 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enservco in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Enservco in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 5.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

