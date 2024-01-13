Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,019,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. UBS Group lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.