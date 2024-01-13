Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 13,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 14,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76.

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVTV. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envirotech Vehicles in the 3rd quarter worth $2,078,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envirotech Vehicles during the 3rd quarter worth about $625,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Envirotech Vehicles during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Envirotech Vehicles by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities.

