Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 13,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 14,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76.
Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.
Envirotech Vehicles, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities.
