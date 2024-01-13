EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,385,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,420,000 after purchasing an additional 77,215 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 143,026 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $984,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $116.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.91.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.73.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

