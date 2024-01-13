EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

EPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.35.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPR

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR Properties stock opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock worth $469,682 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,247,000 after purchasing an additional 52,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,701 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,996,000 after purchasing an additional 38,937 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.