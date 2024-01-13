EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Holdings Trimmed by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors lowered its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in EQT were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in EQT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.93.

EQT stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $37.82. 4,357,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,551,795. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.77.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

