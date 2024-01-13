Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,600,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.38. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Equity Residential

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.