Evercore ISI Reiterates “In-Line” Rating for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Evercore ISI restated their in-line rating on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $79.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $69.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WRB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded W. R. Berkley from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded W. R. Berkley from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.57.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.1 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.60. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $9,772,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 94,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.5% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

