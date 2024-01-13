Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.98

Shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.98 and traded as high as C$14.21. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$13.95, with a volume of 10,869 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ET shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ET

Evertz Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.98.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.06. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of C$130.75 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 1.0866261 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evertz Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from Evertz Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.64%.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.