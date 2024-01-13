Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Position Lowered by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after acquiring an additional 607,183 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth $12,872,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 583,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,839,423.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $550,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 583,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,839,423.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,678. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

