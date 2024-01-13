Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stake Raised by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,096,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,685,814. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.