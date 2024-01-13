Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,865.98

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,865.98 ($36.53) and traded as high as GBX 3,196 ($40.74). Experian shares last traded at GBX 3,113 ($39.68), with a volume of 6,309,596 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($36.71) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($47.16) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($31.23) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,026 ($38.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,013.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,867.77. The company has a market capitalization of £29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,597.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

