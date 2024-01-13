F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,010 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned about 0.06% of F5 worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 25.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 4.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,498 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.55.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $176.15 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $180.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $336,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,246,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,497 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

