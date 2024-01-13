Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Stock Price Up 23.3%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 23.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 548,614 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 165,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market cap of C$46.17 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

