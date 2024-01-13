FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

FBK has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.67.

FB Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FBK opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.12.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $108.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,641,000 after acquiring an additional 78,805 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,833,000 after purchasing an additional 348,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FB Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,658,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,527,000 after purchasing an additional 51,982 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

