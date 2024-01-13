Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

In other Ferguson news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $434,999.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,612.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $187.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $194.13.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

