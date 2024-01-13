Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Stock Position Boosted by NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for 0.6% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.28. 120,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,703. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.