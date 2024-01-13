Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Trading 0.1% Higher

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.57. Approximately 1,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 million, a PE ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSST. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (FSST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies that deliver tangible ESG impact through core business operations. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

