Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 10.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after buying an additional 2,831,889 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,006,729,000 after purchasing an additional 664,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Enbridge by 13.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ENB opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $42.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.23%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

