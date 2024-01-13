Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 2,344 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 79,492.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,345,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,413,985,000 after acquiring an additional 340,916,185 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $403,074,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,871,000 after buying an additional 3,284,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,655,000 after buying an additional 2,785,988 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,754,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,563,000 after buying an additional 1,428,280 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.69. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

