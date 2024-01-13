Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in AstraZeneca by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $69.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.90.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZN. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

