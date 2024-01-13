Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,869,000 after acquiring an additional 306,660,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,788,000 after buying an additional 4,420,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,062,000 after buying an additional 312,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,496,000 after buying an additional 1,151,484 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,991.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

