Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWY. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $177.08 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $122.57 and a 1 year high of $177.92. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.64.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

