Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $355.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.87 and its 200 day moving average is $317.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $361.00. The firm has a market cap of $354.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.