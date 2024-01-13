Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $599,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 210,603 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,515,000 after buying an additional 4,000,004 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,104,000 after acquiring an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.6% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,075,000 after acquiring an additional 204,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $27.00 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.