Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Target were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.65.

Target Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $140.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

