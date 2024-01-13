Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 997 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.87% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the first quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 23,387 shares during the period.

Shares of HUSV stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $33.91.

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

