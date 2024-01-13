Financial Analysis: 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) versus EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ)

EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EpicQuest Education Group International and 17 Education & Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A 17 Education & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EpicQuest Education Group International and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group -197.35% -32.17% -24.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EpicQuest Education Group International and 17 Education & Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EpicQuest Education Group International $6.33 million 3.64 -$6.07 million N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group $77.00 million 0.44 -$25.79 million ($4.50) -0.78

EpicQuest Education Group International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EpicQuest Education Group International beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency courses and transfer pathways for students pursuing university degrees; and operates a career-training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student catering services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. It also offers other educational products and services, including membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services. In addition, the company offers teaching and learning SaaS solutions, such as education informatization services for education-related government entities, schools, and service providers. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

