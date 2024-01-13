First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 95,448 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,448 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $11,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGLT. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VGLT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $60.35. 2,856,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,264. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.49.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

