First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Pecaut & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $437.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,182,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,381. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $439.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

