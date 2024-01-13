First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,584,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662,153 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 7.0% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $359,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $70.03. 7,062,527 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average of $66.71.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

