First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,892,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,350,988. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

