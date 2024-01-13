First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $8.66 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,336,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,771,000 after buying an additional 150,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,424,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.18. The stock had a trading volume of 885,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,866. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

See Also

