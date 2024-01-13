First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.7% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $35,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 139,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,306,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,175. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $82.98.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.