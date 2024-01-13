First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,421 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

NiSource Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE NI traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $26.74. 2,731,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

