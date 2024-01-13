First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,870 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,009,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,655,000 after acquiring an additional 39,946 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 45,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 40,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $28.70. 30,373,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,891,624. The company has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $48.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.